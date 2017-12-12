Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV with Alexa for just £55

It's almost Christmas. And as we rush headlong to the day itself, tech deals across all types of devices are emerging to help you make last minute gift purchases. Some are certainly too good to miss out on: the discounted Amazon Fire TV with 4K and Alexa Voice Remote for starters.

Normally selling for £69.99, it'll be just £54.99 from tomorrow, Wednesday 13 December. You get a lot of top class entertainment for your money at that price.

The Fire TV serves up a platter of streaming TV services like YouTube, Amazon Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Spotify and more - much of which offering 4K HDR shows and movies. And the new form factor means it can tuck away around your TV so you won't even know it's there.

It has an advantage over Google's Chromecast because there's a menu and a user interface to navigate, so it's simple to understand. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote which, yes, will let you use Alexa to search for programmes.

To get the most out of the Fire TV you really need to be an Amazon Prime member, as that gives you access to Amazon Video's free content, where you can access movies and shows, with plenty of quality exclusives, like The Grand Tour and The Man in the High Castle.

You can sign-up to a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to try out the service and more. And you can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here.

Elsewhere, Amazon is reducing prices on other devices, so it's a great time to grab an Echo Dot or Echo Show too.