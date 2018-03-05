Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60

Amazon often discounts its own-branded products, not just during major sales periods, such as Prime Day or Black Friday. And some are certainly too good to miss out on: the discounted Amazon Fire TV with 4K and Alexa Voice Remote, for starters.

Normally selling for £69.99, the 4K Fire TV is just £54.99 on the build up to Mother's Day in the UK. You get a lot of top class entertainment for your money at that price.

The 4K Fire TV and its non-discounted 1080p sibling, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, serve up a well-stocked mix of streaming TV services like YouTube, Amazon Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Spotify and many more - much of which offering 4K HDR shows and movies on the Fire TV, HD versions on the Stick. Both devices' form factors mean they can tuck away around your TV so you won't even know either is there.

They have advantages over Google's Chromecast because they each sport a menu and a user interface to navigate, so it's simple to understand. They also each come with the Alexa Voice Remote which, yes, will let you use Alexa to search for programmes.

To get the most out of either Fire TV you really need to be an Amazon Prime member, as that gives you access to Amazon Video's free content, where you can access movies and shows, with plenty of quality exclusives, like The Grand Tour and Vikings.

You can sign-up to a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to try out the service and more. And you can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here.

Elsewhere, Amazon has reduced prices on other devices, so it's a great time to grab an Echo Spot or Echo Show too. There's also money off the Kindle Paperwhite especially for Mother's Day.