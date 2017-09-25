Amazon 4K movie prices plummet to combat Apple TV 4K

One of the best received Apple announcements during its launch of Apple TV 4K was that Ultra HD movie prices would be in line with the HD equivalents. And since the release of the new set-top-box, we've some incredible bargains available for the device.

In comparison, Amazon Video's 4K film selection was horribly overpriced - often more expensive than 4K Blu-rays even. At around £24 a pop, without HDR, it was hard to recommend the service's offering.

Clearly though Amazon has taken note. It has dramatically reduced the price of its 4K movies, available through compatible TV apps or the Fire TV box. Prices now start at as low as £3.99.

For that, you can buy the Ultra HD digital copy of the Ghostbusters remake.

Many others are available for £5.49 up to £13.99 for the most recent releases. That's much more like it.

Unfortunately, Amazon's selection is nowhere near as extensive as Apple's. And they don't yet have HDR enhanced contrast and colour pictures. But with rumours of a new Fire TV box on the horizon, it's only a matter of time surely.

Amazon also offers a large selection of 4K TV shows, many of which do feature HDR, as part of a Prime subscription, so it's swings and roundabouts really.

We're just pleased that it has changed its pricing structure. 4K Blu-rays next please.