New Amazon Fire TV announced, with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and more

After Apple announced its own, all-singing, all-dancing 4K HDR set-top-box, we have been on baited breath to find out how Amazon would respond.

Well, now it has. And not with a replacement to its set-top-box, but a dongle more like the Google Chromecast.

Designed to be complementary to the current Amazon Fire TV Stick, the new Fire TV is a square device with a built-in HDMI cable. You plug it, therefore, straight into the back of a TV or AV receiver.

Where it differs from the Stick is that it is a mighty powerhouse of a streamer. It supports 4K HDR video at up to 60 frames per second.

That's partly down to the 1.5GHz quad-core processor.

It also supports both Dolby Atmos surround sound and Alexa voice control through an include Alexa Voice Remote, as shipped with the current Stick.

Users are able to interact with Alexa through the controller by holding down the button, speaking and Alexa offers Echo-like responses.

Amazon is also working with other apps to integrate voice control functionality, such as Netflix and Hulu in the US.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV will cost £69.99 in the UK, $69.99 in the States. It is available for pre-order now and will ship from 25 October.