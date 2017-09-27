  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

New Amazon Fire TV announced, with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and more

|
Amazon New Amazon Fire TV announced, with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and more
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

- 4K HDR video at 60fps

- Plugs into the back of a TV

After Apple announced its own, all-singing, all-dancing 4K HDR set-top-box, we have been on baited breath to find out how Amazon would respond.

Well, now it has. And not with a replacement to its set-top-box, but a dongle more like the Google Chromecast.

Designed to be complementary to the current Amazon Fire TV Stick, the new Fire TV is a square device with a built-in HDMI cable. You plug it, therefore, straight into the back of a TV or AV receiver.

Where it differs from the Stick is that it is a mighty powerhouse of a streamer. It supports 4K HDR video at up to 60 frames per second.

That's partly down to the 1.5GHz quad-core processor.

It also supports both Dolby Atmos surround sound and Alexa voice control through an include Alexa Voice Remote, as shipped with the current Stick.

Users are able to interact with Alexa through the controller by holding down the button, speaking and Alexa offers Echo-like responses.

Amazon is also working with other apps to integrate voice control functionality, such as Netflix and Hulu in the US.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV will cost £69.99 in the UK, $69.99 in the States. It is available for pre-order now and will ship from 25 October.

PopularIn TV
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Comments