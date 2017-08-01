Amazon serves up exclusive rights to ATP World Tour tennis

Avid tennis fans who regularly tune in to watch the ATP World Tour will now need to make sure they have an Amazon Prime subscription, after the US retail giant won exclusive UK rights to show the World Tour matches from Sky.

It means Amazon will be the only place to watch all the ATP World Tour 1000 and World Tour 500 tennis tournaments throughout the year, including the end of year ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena in London.

The four grand slams: the US Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open, will still be shown on other channels.

It's believed Amazon's deal is worth a £10m a year, some £2m more than Sky had been paying for the rights, and becomes the company's first live sports deal outside the US but the second overall. Amazon has exclusive rights to broadcast 10 Thursday night American football games alongside CBS and NBC.

The ATP live sports deal is the latest foray into television for Amazon, after it added Amazon Channels earlier this year. Channels offers a way to subscribe to premium TV channels for low monthly, non-contract fees and to watch them through the Amazon Video app or through a web browser.

One of the channels is Eurosport, which already shows the Australian Open, US Open and French Open, leaving Wimbledon to be shown on the BBC.