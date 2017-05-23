Amazon Channels comes to UK: What is it and what channels does it offer?

Amazon has launched Amazon Channels in the UK. It offers a way to subscribe to a large array of premium TV channels and services for a low, non-contract monthly fee.

So to help you understand the new service, here's our short, handy guide on what it offers...

Starting at £1.49 a month, you can subscribe to individual channels such as ITV Hub+, MGM, Eurosport Player, Mubi and BFI Player+. You can then watch each service's content on demand or, in some cases, live through your online browser or the Amazon Video app on multiple devices.

It means you can watch any of them through smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and on games consoles. You don't need to download the individual apps for the subscribed services, so it works on hardware that might not usually offer them.

Prices vary depending on the service, and you can cancel your monthly payments at any time. You also use your Amazon account to pay, making it more simple than paying for multiple subscriptions separately.

There are free trials available on some of the services.

Amazon Channels, which is also now available in Germany, first launched in the US, with HBO, Showtime, Starz and many other broadcasters available there.

Here is a list of the channels available in the UK, more will be added in time: