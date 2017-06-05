Amazon and Apple finally playing nicely, Amazon Video coming to Apple TV

After several rumours suggesting it was happening, Apple has confirmed that itself and Amazon have finally settled some differences, as Amazon's Video app will make its way to Apple TV later this year.

Amazon Video is the last major video app missing from Apple TV, not including All 4 and ITV Hub, and its addition would make the Apple TV a more attractive option as a set-top box. Netflix, Now TV and BBC iPlayer are all already available to use with the box.

It's not been impossible to watch Amazon Video through an Apple TV up until now, as you can use Apple AirPlay to mirror your MacBook or iPhone's screen, but having a dedicated app will be much better for everyone involved.

It's not clear if Apple and Amazon will come to agreements in other areas, such as the Apple TV being available to buy through Amazon's online store. You can't currently buy it as it's a direct rival to Amazon's own Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick. Similarly, you can't buy a Google Chromecast for the same reasons, although you can get the Roku players.

Of course, even though the Amazon Video app is coming to Apple TV, you still won't be able to watch any content in 4K or HDR, as the Apple TV can't support it. However previous rumours have suggested that may soon change.