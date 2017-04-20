Amazon Video is the first to support Samsung's HDR10 Plus standard

Samsung has announced that Amazon Video is the first content partner to deliver HDR10 Plus content to Samsung TVs, with content set to arrive on Amazon Prime later this year.

HDR10 Plus is an evolution of HDR10 TV technology, and has been developed by Samsung. The South Korean tech giant made it available for use by third parties in March.

HDR10 Plus improves upon HDR10 by incorporating dynamic metadata instead of static metadata that's used in HDR10. Static metadata keeps the same brightness level throughout a TV show or movie, so some scenes that were meant to be bright, may be darker than originally intended because there will be other darker scenes that bring the overall brightness level down.

Dynamic metadata eliminates this effect, and allows the TV to adjust the brightness level on a scene-by-scene or frame-by-frame basis, meaning content can be shown just as the director intended.

Samsung has said all of its 2017 4K Ultra HD TVs, including the top-of-the-range QLED series support HDR10 Plus, but if you've got yourself a 2016 4K Ultra HD model, you don't need to throw it out as it will receive a firmware update later in 2017 that will bring HDR10 Plus with it.

Kyoungwon Lim, Vice President of Visual Display Division at Samsung Electronics said: "As an advanced HDR10 technology, HDR10+ offers an unparalleled HDR viewing experience — vivid picture, better contrast and accurate colors — that brings HDR video to life".

"We’re excited to work with world-class industry partners, including Amazon Video, to bring more amazing HDR content directly to our 2017 UHD TVs, including our QLED TV lineup".

Greg Hart, Vice President of Amazon Video, worldwide added: "At Amazon, we are constantly innovating on behalf of customers and are thrilled to be the first streaming service provider to work with Samsung to make HDR10+ available on Prime Video globally later this year".

The update to HDR10+ makes HDR10 content a greater rival to Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision already uses dynamic metadata to adjust brightness on a scene-by-scene basis, and can deliver accurate colours thanks to 12-bit colour depth which gives access to over 68 billion colours.