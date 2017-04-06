All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote now available for £40

Amazon has brought the new, updated Fire TV Stick to the UK and it is available now.

Launched in the US at the tail end of last year, the new version of the Stick has a quad-core processor, so is lightning quick in operation. It also has more stable, stronger 802.11ac Wi-Fi, the new Fire TV user interface and comes bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote.

The remote not only enables you to search using speech, it also adds full Alexa functionality. Tap the microphone button, speak into the remote and you can do almost everything an Amazon Echo can do through your TV.

You can order the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for £39.99 on Amazon.co.uk here

US customers can buy the new Amazon Fore TV Stick for $39.99 from Amazon.com here

Amazon told Pocket-lint that the same functionality is coming to the existing 4K Fire TV too.

The new Fire TV Stick looks similar to the last, with a HDMI jack at one end and a small USB power socket. It plugs into a spare HDMI port on the back of a TV and can be hidden from view as the remote does not require line of sight.

It offers thousands of apps, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5, as well as all of Amazon's own streamed video content. It is 1080p only, not 4K - for that you'll need the set-top-box.