Amazon Fire TV gets swanky new user interface: Here's what your box does now

Amazon has rolled out a new user interface for its 4K Fire TV set-top-box and will introduce the new design to the Fire TV Stick and first-generation Fire TV early in the new year.

The new UI comes with a cleaner, fresher look that makes it more simple to get to the content and apps you use most. There are also new features and content detail pages.

We've got the US version of a couple of screen grabs for you to give you an idea of the new style, although some of the content might not be available in the UK (such as HBO Go). They certainly show a fresher, simpler design, however.

Enhancements that arrive with the update include:

New home screen: The top of the screen now features a cinematic feature rotator. That basically shows popular and selected content front and centre, including content trailers from Amazon Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and other supported services.

The top of the screen now features a cinematic feature rotator. That basically shows popular and selected content front and centre, including content trailers from Amazon Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and other supported services. New content detail pages: When you click through to a show or movie, you will now see all the relevant details about the content in a cleaner interface. In addition, it will give you the options of where to view, rent or buy the TV show or film, no matter in which app it appears.

When you click through to a show or movie, you will now see all the relevant details about the content in a cleaner interface. In addition, it will give you the options of where to view, rent or buy the TV show or film, no matter in which app it appears. Customisable apps: You can now customise your app rows to show the main applications you want to access. Simply pin content to a new "My Apps & Games" row on the home page.

You can now customise your app rows to show the main applications you want to access. Simply pin content to a new "My Apps & Games" row on the home page. Universal search: Voice search now works with Netflix as well as Amazon's own services. It is a cross app service so you only need to ask for the content and it will find it, regardless of whether it is on Amazon or Netflix. Other streaming services will be added soon.

Voice search now works with Netflix as well as Amazon's own services. It is a cross app service so you only need to ask for the content and it will find it, regardless of whether it is on Amazon or Netflix. Other streaming services will be added soon. Other enhancements: There are some accessibility enhancements, with the VoiceView screen reader function now able to be altered to change reading speed and speech volume, to aid those with hearing or visual impairments. VoiceView will speak details about selected items, such as rating, length and description.

The new Fire TV UI is rolling out to the Ultra HD version of the box now.