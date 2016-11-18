  1. Home
Amazon Video preparing for worldwide expansion

|
- The Grand Tour to be available in 200 countries from December

- Amazon Video currently available in 5 countries

Amazon could be set to undergo a huge global expansion of its video streaming service from December, following the launch of the company's new show The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour is available to watch in the UK, USA, Germany, and Japan from today, although not Austria where it also operates. But Jeremy Clarkson has previously tweeted that it will be available in 200 territories and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has also confirmed it will be available globally from December.

However it's not clear if the rest of Amazon's video catalogue will be made available in the 200 territories. It's highly likely the company's own Original content will be made available as it owns the rights, but as for the other shows it hosts there may be licensing deals and rights to manoeuvre.

Launching in 200 territories will make Amazon Video a more serious competitor to video streaming giant Netflix, which is now available in around 190 territories after an expansion in January this year.

Amazon has been investing large amounts of money in its video content, so much so that it's even caused the company's share price to dip because investors have become concerned with the amount being spent. However Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky has said in an earnings call that investment in video and marketing of its new shows will increase by almost double year over year in the second half of 2016. He justifies the spending by saying Amazon is seeing "significant customer traction", which should be boosted by the launch of The Grand Tour.

