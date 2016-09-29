Amazon's new Fire TV stick is faster and has an Alexa remote (but no 4K)

Amazon is giving its streaming media stick an update.

The company has announced a new Amazon Fire TV streaming media stick with a quad-core processor, rather than the dual-core processor found the last stick, and support for faster Wi-Fi (802.11ac MIMO). But the most interesting upgrade is the new "Alexa" remote that comes bundled with it, as it lets you use your voice to find content to watch from over 7,000 HD channels.

Unfortunately, the new stick still can't handle 4K streams. If you want a media player that stream 4K video, check out Amazon's full-fledged Fire TV box. The updated stick costs $40, so it's priced the same as the previous model, and it includes the remote, which used to cost an extra $10. Amazon will start shipping its new Amazon Fire TV stick in October.

ACTIVATE BY 31 OCT AND GET $65 IN CONTENT

To encourage you to pick the new Amazon Fire TV stick up sooner rather than later, Amazon said customers who activate it by 31 October will get "up to $65 in free content from Sling TV, Hulu, and Amazon Video". Keep in mind Roku recently just launched a new line of streaming media players, including a $30 Roku Express. It also offers a 4K-capable box.

Also, Google might release a new Chromecast Ultra with support for 4K.