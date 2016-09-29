  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon's new Fire TV stick is faster and has an Alexa remote (but no 4K)

|
Amazon Amazon's new Fire TV stick is faster and has an Alexa remote (but no 4K)
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Amazon is giving its streaming media stick an update.

The company has announced a new Amazon Fire TV streaming media stick with a quad-core processor, rather than the dual-core processor found the last stick, and support for faster Wi-Fi (802.11ac MIMO). But the most interesting upgrade is the new "Alexa" remote that comes bundled with it, as it lets you use your voice to find content to watch from over 7,000 HD channels.

Unfortunately, the new stick still can't handle 4K streams. If you want a media player that stream 4K video, check out Amazon's full-fledged Fire TV box. The updated stick costs $40, so it's priced the same as the previous model, and it includes the remote, which used to cost an extra $10. Amazon will start shipping its new Amazon Fire TV stick in October.

ACTIVATE BY 31 OCT AND GET $65 IN CONTENT

To encourage you to pick the new Amazon Fire TV stick up sooner rather than later, Amazon said customers who activate it by 31 October will get "up to $65 in free content from Sling TV, Hulu, and Amazon Video". Keep in mind Roku recently just launched a new line of streaming media players, including a $30 Roku Express. It also offers a 4K-capable box.

Also, Google might release a new Chromecast Ultra with support for 4K.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments