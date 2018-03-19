Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart features to your TV. Normally costing £39.99 the Fire TV Stick, with Alexa Voice Remote, has been slashed to £29.99 in the Early Easter sales.

The Stick is a small dongle you plug into a spare HDMI port on your set and it gives access to Amazon's entire streaming video line-up. It has apps for Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and many other streaming platforms. Plus, there are plenty of games and other applications to enjoy.

Via a recent update for Alexa you'll be able to control the Fire TV Stick using voice on your Amazon Echo (also available in the Amazon Easter sales). The regular Stick is great for any sort of "dumb" TV that offers nothing more, beating out the Google Chromecast rival by offering a menu system and greater reliability.

We're not sure how long this sale will last - and the Fire TV Stick price does fluctuate quite a bit - bit if you want to spend your Easter streaming the latest TV and movies, then snap one up while it's still cheap.