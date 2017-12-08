When is The Grand Tour on TV and how can I watch it?

The Grand Tour, an Amazon exclusive show, is back for its second season. The car show, starring ex-Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May has relaunched today, 8 December, with a new episode released every Friday for the next 11 weeks.

Here is our handy guide on when and where you can watch Clarkson, May and Hammond attempt to grind the BBC's refreshed Top Gear into dust.

The Grand Tour is the new car show featuring Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. It differs from Top Gear in that it is filmed in different locations around the world. The studio, which houses a live audience, is based in a large tent this this time round, will set up a permanent residence in Yorkshire (the reason being that it is just a short walk from Jeremy's house)

There are features and larks that the presenters have been filming globally throughout 2017 and much more.

The Grand Tour is now available, with the first episode airing globally on Friday 8 December. It is now live for Prime and Amazon Video subscribers to view. It will then continue over the following 11 weeks, with each new episode being aired on subsequent Fridays. There are 12 episodes in season one, which are also still available to view on Amazon Video.

Sadly, as Amazon paid big bucks for the exclusive rights to The Grand Tour, you will only be able to watch the show on Amazon Video. You'll also need a Prime subscription which costs £79 a year in the UK but also includes free next-day delivery across millions of items on Amazon and other benefits.

A trial period of 30 days is available for new subscribers, so if you sign up now you can at least see the first four episodes for free before deciding to opt for the full subscription.

There are applications for Amazon Video across a vast number of connected devices, including Smart TVs, set-top-boxes and mobile devices, so you'll be able to watch it in a number of ways - including when out and about.

Amazon Video also allows for offline viewing for the vast majority of its in-house programming, so we expect you'll also be able to download the show to an iPad, say, and watch it when travelling.

There are currently no indications on whether Amazon plans to sell second screening rights to conventional broadcasters.

Here is a list of the devices that have Amazon Video applications and can, therefore, be used to watch The Grand Tour:

Select TVs from...

Hisense

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Roku boxes

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii U

PS3

PS4

Xbox 360

Xbox One/S/X

Amazon Kindle Fire

Apple iPad

Apple iPad mini

Android tablets

Android phones (here's how)

Apple iPhone

Apple iPod touch

You can also watch it on select soundbars, home cinema systems, Blu-ray players and set-top-boxes from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony. Check to see if your model is included here.