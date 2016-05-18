Hugely controversial Preacher exclusive to Amazon Prime Instant Video in UK

Amazon has snapped up several exclusive rights to one of the most eagerly anticipated US TV series, Preacher.

It will be only available on Amazon Prime Instant Video in the UK, Austria, Germany and Japan. The series starts on Monday 23 May.

Based on the Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon comic book series, the controversial show stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, the eponymous preacher, who sets out to find God somewhere in the US after a mysterious power is bestowed on him.

Along the way, he buddies up with Irish vampire Cassidy, played by This is England's Joe Gilgun, and his ex-girlfriend and weapons expert Tulip (Ruth Negga from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Other outlandish characters are met on their travels.

If it follows the plot of the comics there will be some major shocks in store, although we suspect some might be cut entirely or watered down. After all, it is originally screened on AMC in the States.

The Preacher books are much-loved by comic fans and collectors, so it will be interesting to see if the TV show can meet lofty expectations. ABC has great recent track history in adaptations though, with The Walking Dead being one of the best TV shows in modern times.

An Amazon Prime subscription, priced at £79 a year, will be required to stream the show.