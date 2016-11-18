  1. Home
The Grand Tour now available, see the hijinks of the ex-Top Gear crowd on Amazon

|
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- Filmed as a roadshow around the world

- Available on Amazon Instant Video only

Amazon's rival show to Top Gear has finally started. Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond present The Grand Tour, a new car show that started on Amazon Prime Instant Video today, Friday 18 November.

A new episode will debut each Friday for the next 11 weeks - with 12 episodes in season one.

It is available on Amazon's video streaming platform to watch on demand on any compatible device. You can find out which devices and how to watch the show here. And if you're an Android smartphone or tablet user, you might have to jump through a few further hoops, which we explain here.

You will need Amazon Prime membership or a monthly subscription to Amazon Instant Video to watch The Grand Tour (and the rest of Amazon's many shows and films). A yearly Prime membership costs £79 but, for the rest of today only, you can sign up for just £59 if you're a new user. You can find out all about that offer here.

Prime offers much more than just Amazon Prime Instant Video access, you also get free next-day delivery on millions of items sold on the online site - same-day in many cases - and other benefits, including free eBooks through the Kindle Owners Lending Library and discounts on Amazon's new Music Unlimited streaming service.

However, if you really only want the video streaming service, you can also opt to pay a monthly fee of £5.99 for just Amazon Prime Video.

