Amazon Original Mozart in the Jungle free to watch this weekend after winning Golden Globes

After scooping two Golden Globes at the recent awards ceremony, Amazon Original series Mozart in the Jungle will be free to watch this weekend, starting at 9pm on Friday 15 January and running until midnight on Sunday.

All you have to do is spark up the Amazon Video application on any supported device, or head to the Amazon Video section on your browser and you'll be able to watch all of the episodes from seasons one and two at no cost.

You do not need to be a Prime member to watch, just have an Amazon log in.

The comedy drama, which follows maestro Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) as he attempts to make it in the classical music scene in New York, spans 20 episodes in total, each 30 minutes in length. You can easily cram the entire two seasons into the weekend, therefore.

It is available in standard, high and ultra high definition, when watched through the latest Amazon Fire TV or select Samsung, LG and Sony 4K Smart TVs. It is even available in 4K HDR on certain compatible sets.

Amazon also exclusively hosts Mr Robot in the UK, which swept two Golden Globes too. However, you do need to be a Prime member to watch that series as part of the streaming package this weekend and beyond.