  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon Original Mozart in the Jungle free to watch this weekend after winning Golden Globes

|
Amazon Amazon Original Mozart in the Jungle free to watch this weekend after winning Golden Globes
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- Award winner available at no cost

- Both seasons free until Sunday

- Available in 4K HDR too

After scooping two Golden Globes at the recent awards ceremony, Amazon Original series Mozart in the Jungle will be free to watch this weekend, starting at 9pm on Friday 15 January and running until midnight on Sunday.

All you have to do is spark up the Amazon Video application on any supported device, or head to the Amazon Video section on your browser and you'll be able to watch all of the episodes from seasons one and two at no cost.

You do not need to be a Prime member to watch, just have an Amazon log in.

The comedy drama, which follows maestro Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) as he attempts to make it in the classical music scene in New York, spans 20 episodes in total, each 30 minutes in length. You can easily cram the entire two seasons into the weekend, therefore.

It is available in standard, high and ultra high definition, when watched through the latest Amazon Fire TV or select Samsung, LG and Sony 4K Smart TVs. It is even available in 4K HDR on certain compatible sets.

READ: Amazon Fire TV 4K review: Ultra HD frills for the masses

Amazon also exclusively hosts Mr Robot in the UK, which swept two Golden Globes too. However, you do need to be a Prime member to watch that series as part of the streaming package this weekend and beyond.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments