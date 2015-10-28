Amazon is adding shopping features to its Fire TV lineup

The Amazon Fire TV is about to become a one-stop shop. Literally.

Amazon makes hardwares so that you can use them to buy stuff from the company - whether that be movies from its streaming network, apps from its app store, or physical goods from Amazon.com. Well, continuing with that strategy, it's supposedly getting ready to turn the Fire TV and Fire TV stick into shopping hubs. You'll use them to buy goods directly through your television.

According to GeekWire, Amazon has quietly rolled out a shopping feature to its two streaming devices. The reporter was able to use the feature to purchase items like Hershey’s candy or a FitBit Charge tracker - without touching his phone or computer. The feature is limited for now; shopping is only available through homescreen banner ads on the Fire TV. They were previously used to advertise Amazon shows.

The banner ads offer the ability to buy candy, trackers, children's toys from Mattel, etc. Purchasing is done with just few clicks, as your credit card is already on file with Amazon, and if you're a Prime customer, items will be delivered for free. Amazon also reportedly plans to launch a QVC-like shopping channel, so you can use that to buy more new goods being advertised.

The forthcoming channel is expected to launch next year. But that's not all: Amazon might also integrate the channel with its X-Ray feature, which uses Amazon’s IMDB subsidiary to serve up information about TV shows or movies. With X-Ray, Amazon could display additional details about products onscreen. It's assumed that Amazon's acquisition of Twitch will further help it develop additional shopping channels.

So, as we said, the Amazon Fire TV lineup is about to become your go-to place for not only streaming content but also buying products through your television. That's likely what Amazon has been envisioning for a long time,, considering the company's CEO, Jeff Bezos, once said: “We want to make money when people use our devices, not when they buy our devices.”