Amazon Fire TV gets ITV Player at last

Amazon has finally added ITV Player to its Fire TV app line-up, giving owners of the existing set-top-box, plus those expecting the new one to arrive on their doorstep from 5 October, a chance to watch the UK broadcaster's catch-up channels.

The service will also be available for the Fire TV Stick later this month.

Its launch now leaves just Channel 4's All 4 service absent, with BBC iPlayer and Demand 5 already on the platform. Amazon hints that could change, with a number of new services set to come to Fire TV before the end of the year and start of 2016.

"ITV Player adds to the growing number of third-party apps available for Fire TV and offers our customers easy access to sports, documentaries, news and soaps from ITV’s world-class catalogue," said Jorrit Van der Meulen, vice president of Amazon devices in Europe.

"We’re delighted to welcome ITV Player to the Fire TV platform and look forward to adding even more partners in the coming weeks and months."

ITV Player itself is getting a major facelift in the coming months too and will be rebranded ITV Hub as the broadcaster seeks to combine its digital services under one banner, online and on demand.

