Forget Apple TV, a 4K Amazon Fire TV is expected any day now

One of the things absent from Apple's presentation of its new Apple TV set-top-box yesterday was any talk of 4K. Another was support for Amazon Prime Instant Video, one of the suppliers of Ultra HD streamed content out there.

Some see them both as massive holes in Apple's strategy to be the all-in-one entertainment solution for the living room. But considering that the Apple TV has a HDMI 1.4 output, we suspect we'll see 4K support in the future - just not in 50 or 60 frames per second as you'd need a HDMI 2.0 port for that amount of data shifting. It's still technically capable of playing 4K video streams though, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Apple will add the capability through software eventually.

It will have to get a wriggle on however, as it seems that Amazon itself is about to release a new version of its own set-top-box that does have 4K output and Amazon Prime Instant Video access to boot.

A new Amazon Fire TV has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) website, which posts reports on products submitted for approval on their communications technology. It's something that is necessary to ensure release in the US and is anything listed is almost certainly soon to hit market.

That coupled with the fact that the current Fire TV is no longer in stock in the States suggests we'll see a new set-top-box soon, at least in that country. It also reveals that the new product will have the ability to stream 4K video.

Another interesting feature gleaned from the FCC posting is that its internal storage will be expandable through microSD card. Although one worrying aspect is that the Wi-Fi listed is only 2.4GHz, rather than dual band.

What's even more strange about that is that the original Fire TV is dual band. We'll have to wait for a more official announcement to solve that conundrum.

Thankfully, that won't be long, according to reports. Especially now that Apple has shown its latest hand.