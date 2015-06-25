You can now watch Amazon Instant Video content in HDR - if you own the right TV

Amazon has announced that HDR content is finally available through its Instant Video streaming service. But it is exclusive to Prime subscribers and specific TV sets.

The online retailer first confirmed in April that it planned to support high dynamic range video, emphasising it would be the first to offer this next step in enhanced-quality TV entertainment. Making good on that promise, Amazon now offers episodes of its original series in HDR at no additional cost to paid Prime subscribers.

Amazon said HDR bolsters contrast, highlights, and shadow in order to enrich colours overall. The idea is to improve picture quality and give a better balance between shadow detail and highlights. Some have said that HDR is more important than the increased resolution offered by UHD. Amazing, right?

If you're interested in experiencing HDR video, the first season of Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle - which is from Jason Schwartzman, Roman Coppola, and Paul Weitz - can be watched on a compatible Samsung SUHD TVs starting today. You must be a Prime member in the US to get access to the first complete season in HDR.

Netflix said it will also begin HDR streams this year. Keep in mind Amazon began offering movies and TV shows to Prime members in 4K Ultra HD in 2014, and now it is among the first streaming services to offer HDR content. More HDR content is expected to arrive soon via the Amazon Video app on Samsung SUHD TVs.

Samsung's 2015 SUHD TVs include the JS9500, JS9000, or JS8500. The highest-end model is the JS9500 (it's the 65-inch curved flagship that started shipping in April with a $6,000 entry price). In a separate announcement, LG said Amazon HDR streaming will also work with its OLED 4K Ultra HD TVs in the coming weeks.

For more information on HDR, visit Amazon's HDR hub.

