GameFly comes to Amazon Fire TV: Here's how to start streaming games

Amazon wants to remind you that the Fire TV can be used for gaming. In fact, to get your attention, the company has recently announced it added over 600 apps and games to the Fire TV platform, including the GameFly Streaming service.

GameFly Streaming is an Amazon Fire TV exclusive as well, meaning you won't be able to access the service's catalogue of PC gaming titles (which includes things like Warner Brothers’ Batman series, Darksiders II, and Dirt 3) on any other set-top box or dedicated media-streaming device. Fancy, right?

Well, here's what you can expect from GameFly Streaming on Amazon Fire TV...

GameFly is online video game rental subscription service that provides games to consoles and handheld consoles.

It originally worked similar to the DVD-by-mail service that Netflix and Blockbuster online offered back in the day, in which GameFly sends physical games to subscribers for a monthly fee, but the Amazon Fire TV deal is different. With Amazon's box, you'll be able to stream games from the GameFly for Fire TV app.

GameFly Streaming is a new initiative that GamePlay is launching, and it was made possible through the acquisition of a cloud-based streaming tech company called Playcast Media Systems.

GameFly is bundling titles into packages that start at $6.99 a month, and it lets you play each included title as much as you like. At launch, you'll be able to choose from six gaming packs (40 titles in all). To get started, just select a game pack from within the GameFly app, and then your Amazon account will be billed.

Action Pack (7 titles): $6.99 a month - includes F.E.A.R. 3, Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising, Red Faction: Armageddon, Red Faction: Guerilla, Mafia II, Sleeping Dogs and Hitman Adventure Pack (7 titles): $6.99 a month - includes Dark Void, Overlord II, Darksiders, Darksiders II, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins Gamer Pack (16 titles): $9.99 a month - includes F.E.A.R. 3, Red Faction: Armageddon, Red Faction: Guerilla, Sleeping Dogs, Hitman, Darksiders, Darksiders II, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins, Shank, Shank 2, Dark Void, Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising, Mafia II, Overlord II Speed Pack (7 titles): $6.99 a month - includes Ace Combat, Dirt 3, GRID, GRID 2, MotoGP13, Ridge Racer Unbounded, WRC 4 Fun Pack (7 titles): $6.99 a month - ncludes Flock!, PAC-MAN Championship Edition, PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Rise of the Owlverlord, BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger LEGO Pack (7 titles): $6.99 a month - includes LEGO Batman, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Lord of the Rings, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, LEGO Marvel: Super Heroes, LEGO The Hobbit

Read Pocket-lint's Fire TV review to learn all about how to download apps and games to the set-top box. In a nutshell: when in the GameFly Streaming app (here), you'll be able to select and play any tile from a package.

You can use the Amazon Fire TV Game Controller (which is available for $39.99) with GameFly. It leverages Bluetooth to connect to the Fire TV, and then you're free to play as would with a typical console/controller setup.

Apart from the controller, you will need an HDTV, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon account. A wired connection of at least 10 Mbps bandwidth is also recommended. GameFly said all games run on its server and stream directly to your TV.

GameFly Streaming will launch in the US via the Fire TV App store on 2 June.

Check out the GameFly Streaming website for more details.