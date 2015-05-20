Amazon Fire TV Stick price drops to £25: Happy National Streaming Day

Today is National Streaming Day. It appears Amazon wants to celebrate that by offering a price drop on its Fire TV Stick, now at £25.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick was previously £35 and has dropped the £10 today without a word about National Steaming Day on the site. Although the page does say "Special Offer" at the top, in a temporary looking notification bar, suggesting this won't be a permanent price drop.

This is impressive as even the £35 original price was low for everything this wonder stick manages to cram in. The stick plugs into any display with an HDMI and offers a selection of apps to make that screen smart. This means using apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video, BBC iPlayer, TuneIn Radio and more.

Amazon makes a point of saying its Fire TV Stick is twice as fast as Google's Chromecast and offers four times the storage. And unlike Google's offering the Fire TV Stick also comes with a dedicated TV Stick Remote. The free app can also be used to control the stick and allows for voice search via your smartphone or tablet.

Thanks to Amazon's ASAP protocol it'll even buffer video before you hit play so watching TV and movies should mean no waiting.

Amazon offers a free 30-day trail of its Prime Instant Video Service, which should be plenty of time to get your money's worth out of the stick if you binge watch all that's on offer.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a really impressive bit of kit for the price. Check out our full review for more details.

READ: Amazon Fire TV Stick review: Stick it to 'em