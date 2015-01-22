Amazon makes Golden Globe winner Transparent free to all, not just Prime members

To celebrate its two Golden Globe awards, Amazon is making its original series Transparent free to all this Saturday, 24 January. Starting at 12.01am and concluding at 11.59pm all 10 episodes of the comedy series will be free to watch, even if you don't have an Amazon Prime Instant Video account.

The show starring Arrested Development's Jeffrey Tambor will be viewable through Amazon Instant Video apps for TVs, connected devices, smartphones, tablets and at Amazon.co.uk/Transparent.

Everybody will have the 24 hours to watch the series, after which time they must subscribe to continue.

An Amazon Prime membership currently costs £79 a year, which provides free next-day delivery on over seven million items, unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive, access to books through the Kindle Owners' Lending Library and unlimited streaming of Amazon Prime Instant Video content.

The latter service can also be subscribed to for £5.99 a month if you don't want the rest of the shenanigans. However, that in itself amounts to £71.88 a year and for the other £7.12 you get a hell of a lot extra.

Streaming shows have been regularly gleaning awards at the Golden Globes in the last few years. Transparent star Tambor was joined by Kevin Spacey in winning a best actor gong - in Spacey's case for drama House of Cards, which is a Netflix original series.