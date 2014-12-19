Amazon Prime Instant Video now streaming in 4K Ultra HD in UK too

Amazon has followed Netflix in offering some of its streamed video content in 4K to Prime members. And it's now made it to the UK too.

As mentioned at the beginning of last month by the company's vice president of Amazon Digital Video, Michael Paull, the service now has some of its own original TV content, such as Alpha House and Transparent, available to stream in a native resolution for Ultra HD TV owners.

Amazon's 4K content is available to all Amazon customers, not just those with a Prime subscription. There are caveats though. For a start, the Ultra HD footage will only be able to stream through apps on Sony Ultra HD smart TVs, with more models from LG and Samsung to be added in 2015.

And you'll need a beefy enough broadband connection to get the extra data. However, that now includes 4K TV owners in the UK. The same shows are available through the British version of the Amazon Instant Video application as well.

Viewers can also now stream some movie content in 4K too, through Amazon Instant Video. Films including After Earth, Captain Phillips, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and This is the End are available to purchase and stream in Ultra HD from £14.99.

All seven of the new pilots made by Amazon Studios for screening next year will also be available in 4K.