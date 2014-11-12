Amazon Prime Instant Video subscribers to get free 4K streaming by end of 2014

Amazon has confirmed that it is committed to a 4K Ultra HD future by not only shooting its own original TV series in the higher resolution format, but by offering 4K video streaming to customers with compatible televisions before the end of the year.

It's not know yet whether this will just be in the US at first or whether the UK's Prime subscribers will also get access to the content, but the company has said that it plans to add the feature for free. Unlike rival Netflix it won't be charging an additional fee for 4K video.

"Amazon Prime members will have access to a great selection of Ultra HD content on Prime Instant Video at no additional cost," said Michael Paull, vice president of Amazon Digital Video.

"We want to be the best entertainment destination for customers. We’re confident that offering Ultra HD content, whether it’s a TV series or a film, will help create the ultimate viewing experience and can’t wait to start making it available this year."

Amazon has announced that the Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga live concert, Cheek to Cheek, will be available in 4K, as well as Transparent, Alpha House and Mozart in the Jungle - three of its own Amazon Original TV shows.

The 4K content will be viewable through Ultra HD TV sets with an updated Amazon Instant Video application. TVs from brands such as Samsung, Philips and Panasonic are expected to carry the service.

