  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon Fire Stick locks Chromecast and Roku in its $39 sights

|
Amazon Amazon Fire Stick locks Chromecast and Roku in its $39 sights

Amazon has announced a new TV enhancing device in its Amazon Fire Stick. This follows the recent release of its Amazon Fire TV box.

The Amazon Fire Stick is the company's version of Google's Chromecast and Roku's Stick. The Amazon Fire Stick will be $39, compared to the $35 Chromecast and $50 Roku Stick. Since the Amazon Fire TV is $99 this price point makes business sense and since it's only $19 for Amazon Prime customers it should make a big impact.

The Amazon Fire Stick will turn any TV into a smart TV via the HDMI port. It comes with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi and a remote control. This will allow you to mirror your smartphone or tablet on the big screen as long as it comes with Miracast smarts. It will run Amazon apps but it's not clear at this stage if all Android apps will also run.

The Fire TV controller will work with the Fire Stick allowing gaming on the TV.  Voice search can be used via apps or, if you pay an extra $30, you can use voice controlled searching via the remote control.

The Amazon Fire Stick will begin shipping from 19 November. This is all US only right now but we've contacted Amazon to find out more.

READ: Amazon Fire TV review

PopularIn TV
  1. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  2. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  3. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  4. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
  5. Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal
  1. Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, news and release date: Set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
  3. How to Watch the Royal Wedding on TV and online in the UK and US
  4. Polk's Command Bar with Alexa control is coming to the UK
  5. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?

Comments