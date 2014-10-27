Amazon Fire Stick locks Chromecast and Roku in its $39 sights

Amazon has announced a new TV enhancing device in its Amazon Fire Stick. This follows the recent release of its Amazon Fire TV box.

The Amazon Fire Stick is the company's version of Google's Chromecast and Roku's Stick. The Amazon Fire Stick will be $39, compared to the $35 Chromecast and $50 Roku Stick. Since the Amazon Fire TV is $99 this price point makes business sense and since it's only $19 for Amazon Prime customers it should make a big impact.

The Amazon Fire Stick will turn any TV into a smart TV via the HDMI port. It comes with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi and a remote control. This will allow you to mirror your smartphone or tablet on the big screen as long as it comes with Miracast smarts. It will run Amazon apps but it's not clear at this stage if all Android apps will also run.

The Fire TV controller will work with the Fire Stick allowing gaming on the TV. Voice search can be used via apps or, if you pay an extra $30, you can use voice controlled searching via the remote control.

The Amazon Fire Stick will begin shipping from 19 November. This is all US only right now but we've contacted Amazon to find out more.

READ: Amazon Fire TV review