Amazon Fire TV now available in the UK

Amazon's Fire TV connected set-top-box is now available in the UK. Previously only listed as coming soon, the box is now in stock on Amazon.co.uk and has started shipping to customers who pre-ordered it.

The Amazon Fire Game Controller is also available from today.

The Fire TV is Amazon's rival device to the Apple TV, Google's forthcoming Nexus Player and other streaming set-top-boxes, such as those from Roku. One of its main selling points, however, is that as well as feature Amazon's own content heavily, including baked-in access to Prime Instant Video and Instant Video content, it can also be used to view shows and films and listen to music from rival services, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Demand 5, Spotify.

Its included remote control also features a microphone so you can use voice commands with the Fire TV and it is compatible with many of the apps available on the Amazon Appstore so you can play an extensive library of games on your TV. If you have a Fire HD or HDX tablet, that can even mean multiplayer gaming, where one person plays on the Fire TV another on their tablet.

Other Amazon specific features are on-board, with X-Ray giving you live details about the actors and facts about the movie or show you're watching scene by scene.

The Amazon Fire TV is available now for £79.

