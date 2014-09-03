Amazon Fire TV now available for pre-order in UK and Germany

During a private press event on the eve of the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, Amazon has announced that its video streaming and gaming set-top-box Fire TV is now available for pre-order in the UK and Germany.

It is available to order from Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.de and the box offers many of the features launched with the US version, bar some different localised partners and connection to each country's version of Amazon Prime Instant, the company's streaming TV show and movie service.

As well as Amazon Prime Instant baked into the experience, apps available to use from the off include TuneIn and Spotify. X-Ray, the metadata service using information gleaned from the Amazon-owned IMDB site, is also an essential part of the experience. This also allows you to use a Kindle Fire tablet as a second screen device, viewing cast and details as a movie plays. As scenes progress actor names and details appear as they enter on screen.

Other software tricks range from voice search (via the Fire TV remote control) to the ASAP (predicts and instantly prepares what you'd like to watch).

Hardware specifications include a quad-core processor, Adreno 320 graphics, 2GB of built-in memory, and support for Wi-Fi (dual band and dual antgenna), full-HD 1080p streams, HDMI and optical audio-out, and up to 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus surround sound.

The two new regions will have their own localised app services, including, for the UK, Demand 5 for Channel 5's catch up service. Content will also come from Sky News, Netflix, Prime Instant Video, Curzon Home Cinema, additional third-party app services, etc. Also, considering the Amazon recently bought Twitch, it will come as no shock that the videogame streaming platform is a listed service.

READ: Amazon Fire TV review

The Amazon Fire TV will cost £79 in the UK and starts shipping 23 October. Existing and new Amazon Prime Instant subscribers will, for a limited time, be able to buy one for a cut-down price of £49.