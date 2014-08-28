  Amazon Prime Instant Video to stream in 4K from October

Amazon will begin streaming in 4K according to a Samsung release that let the cat out of the bag.

Samsung sent out a release that said its 4K UHD TV line would largely be able to support Amazon's Prime Instant Video UHD streaming service. The Samsung TVs in question are due to go on sale in October suggesting Amazon's 4K stream will be up and running by then.

Amazon Prime Instant Video marketing director Russell Morris stated recently that the company would be streaming in 4K at some point this year.

Amazon has already shot its own series, Extant, and plans to release two more by 2015. Hopefully it will follow the lead of Netflix and film its own content in 4K for release in UHD.

Ultra High Definition 4K footage is becoming more common as most shows and movies are now shot at that level. But distributing that content hasn't been so easy over broadcast which requires expensive infrastructural changes. Netflix and now Amazon will be able to get a head start in 4K distribution which should help their relationships with TV manufacturers who want to sell their UHD teleboxes.

Expect to hear a more official announcement from Amazon next week during the IFA tradeshow.

READ: Amazon is going 4K and bringing Prime Instant Video to Android