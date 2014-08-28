  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon Prime Instant Video to stream in 4K from October

|
  Amazon Prime Instant Video to stream in 4K from October
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Amazon will begin streaming in 4K according to a Samsung release that let the cat out of the bag.

Samsung sent out a release that said its 4K UHD TV line would largely be able to support Amazon's Prime Instant Video UHD streaming service. The Samsung TVs in question are due to go on sale in October suggesting Amazon's 4K stream will be up and running by then.

Amazon Prime Instant Video marketing director Russell Morris stated recently that the company would be streaming in 4K at some point this year.

Amazon has already shot its own series, Extant, and plans to release two more by 2015. Hopefully it will follow the lead of Netflix and film its own content in 4K for release in UHD.

Ultra High Definition 4K footage is becoming more common as most shows and movies are now shot at that level. But distributing that content hasn't been so easy over broadcast which requires expensive infrastructural changes. Netflix and now Amazon will be able to get a head start in 4K distribution which should help their relationships with TV manufacturers who want to sell their UHD teleboxes.

Expect to hear a more official announcement from Amazon next week during the IFA tradeshow.

READ: Amazon is going 4K and bringing Prime Instant Video to Android

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments