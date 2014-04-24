Amazon revenue beats expectations and Prime video streams tripled yoy during first quarter
Amazon has announced its first-quarter 2014 results, reporting earnings of 23 cents a share with revenue at $19.74 billion. Analysts had expected $19.43 billion in revenue for the quarter.
For comparison purposes, Amazon posted $25.59 billion last quarter and $16.07 billion in the year-ago quarter. As for operating income during the quarter, which ended in March, it decreased 19 per cent to $146 million, compared to $181 million in the same period last year.
Amazon typically doesn't typically provide specific numbers apart from earnings, though the company announced that video streams on Prime Instant Video nearly tripled year over year.
READ: Amazon Fire TV streaming box and game controller pictures
Lastly, Amazon highlighted the numerous announcements it made over the last three months, including its price change for Amazon Prime, the launch of its Fire TV set-top box, and a recent deal with HBO. It’s unclear if any of these affected Amazon’s earnings however.
