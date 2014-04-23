  Amazon Prime Instant and HBO sign multi-year agreement, HBO Go coming to Fire TV

Amazon Prime Instant Video subscribers will soon be able to watch entire series from the HBO back catalogue as part of the video on demand service, although only in the US. As Sky holds the rights for HBO content in the UK, it doesn't seem like the same access will be available here.

The US deal is exclusive to the country, making Amazon Prime Instant Video the only subscription home to series such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Enlightened and early series of Boardwalk Empire and True Blood.

Other seasons of shows, such as Veep and Girls, will become available later down the line, approximately three years after airing on HBO.

READ: Sky and HBO extend exclusivity deal to 2020, will now make original shows together

The content deal will start on 21 May and will run concurrently with all HBO platforms, in that shows will continue to appear on them also.

HBO Go is also coming to Fire TV as part of the deal. The dedicated subscription service offers over 1,700 titles, including new and classic HBO series, like Game of Thrones. HBO original films, miniseries and documentaries will also be available on Fire TV through the HBO GO app.

READ: Amazon Fire TV streaming box and game controller pictures and hands-on

"HBO has produced some of the most groundbreaking, beloved and award-winning shows in television history, with more than 115 Emmys amongst the assortment of shows coming to Prime members next month," said Brad Beale, director of content acquisition for Amazon.

UK Amazon Prime Instant subscribers will still be able to buy digital versions of HBO programming to watch online or through the many supported devices. They just won't get them as part of their UK subscriptions.