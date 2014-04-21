  Amazon Fire TV's voice search feature to support Netflix 'later this year'

Brace yourself: Voice search on Amazon's Fire TV will soon work with Netflix.

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, revealed in a quarterly letter to investors that Netflix plans to support voice search "later this year". Currently, on Fire TV, you can only voice search through content on Prime, Vevo, Hulu Plus, Crackle, and Showtime. Just press and hold the search button on the Fire TV remote, speak a query, and Amazon will serve up related results.

Voice search on Amazon Fire TV is actually an effective way to find movies and shows, but unfortunately, the feature only supported few services at launch. If you want to search other services, such as Netflix at the moment, you must manually enter your query by scrolling through a carousel and punching every letter with your controller. It's quite tedious.

Amazon hasn't announced whether support for voice search is coming to more services offered through Fire TV, but the company confirmed earlier this month that it is working with a "big pipeline of great developers" to make their services and games available for Fire TV. Specifically, you can soon expect Fire TV apps from Halfbrick, Disney Interactive, and more.

Apart from voice search support, Hastings revealed Netflix will raise subscription prices for new members later this quarter, after seeing limited impact from a price increase in Ireland. The company is eyeing a one-to-two dollar increase, depending on the country. The new pricing structure is expected to launch in July for new members only.