Amazon Fire TV is US-only but eyes global availability

Amazon has unveiled its Fire TV set-top box alongside a tiny remote with a built-in microphone and a Fire game controller. Unfortunately, at least for the time being, the company's streaming setup is only available in the US.

Starting today, anyone in the US can purchase an Amazon Fire TV and remote for $99. They can also grab a Fire game controller for $39. Everyone else though, including those living in the UK and Europe, are out of luck. Similar to other Amazon products, such as the Kindle Fire, Amazon has limited the release of Fire TV to consumers in the US.

But that doesn't mean Brits won't ever get their hands on Amazon's set-top box. In fact, while at the launch event in New York City on 2 April, an Amazon representative told Pocket-lint that Fire TV will eventually land outside of the US. When asked about global availability, Amazon said: "Like our other stuff, Fire TV will release globally".

Although Amazon wouldn't provide an exact release date, the UK is on the global-release docket. Don't expect an immediate launch in Europe, though. The Kindle Fire, for instance, unveiled in the US in November 2011 but didn't land in the UK and other European countries until September 2012.

READ: Amazon Fire TV and game controller pictures and hands-on

We've contacted Amazon for more details, and we'll update when that information is known.

