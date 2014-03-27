  Amazon schedules 'video business' NYC event for next week, to finally reveal set-top box?

Amazon has invited the media to an 2 April event in New York City, where the company said it would unveil an "update" for its video business.

Amazon has been allegedly working on a living room-focused set-top box for years. It would directly rival Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. The company might finally speak about this elusive product at next week's event, though it is possible Amazon could simply introduce some sort of change to its streaming video and content delivery services.

Either way, Amazon is likely planning to expand its Amazon Prime Instant Video offering to compete with Netflix and Hulu. In fact, the most recent rumours regarding an Amazon set-top box have claimed the device will be pre-loaded with Netflix and Hulu Plus (in the US) as well as Prime Instant Video. Amazon has also appeared on the Dial Protocol list of companies that are able to use apps to control their streams.

Apart from streaming video, images also emerged earlier this month of a Bluetooth games controller stamped with Amazon branding. The leaked images lent new weight to the existence of a streaming box that could be capable of more than just Amazon Prime Instant content. As for the controller's design, it looked similar but not identical to the wireless gamepad sold for and by OnLive.

Although rumours and speculation have long-claimed an Amazon set-top is in the works, the company has yet to issue any sort of concrete comment or announcement on the matter. All that could finally change next week in New York City, though. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for the latest.