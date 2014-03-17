Amazon to introduce Chromecast-like dongle for streaming video games?

Amazon's long-rumoured hardware solution for the living room will be much more than a delivery vehicle for Netflix.

The Amazon product will have a dongle design like the Chromecast from Google, according to TechCrunch, rather than a box design like the Apple TV.

But giving Amazon a leg up on the competition, the publication claims the Amazon game console/streaming stick will have the ability to stream full PC game titles, rather than just Android games like other cheap living room consoles, such as the Ouya.

Amazon won't run the game titles directly from the stick - that would take too much power - instead they'll be streamed over the web through a service akin to OnLive.

Amazon has remained quiet about its plans for the living room, so the details still remain unconfirmed. Past game streaming, it's also presumed the game console/streaming stick will be mobile connected and have the ability to stream Amazon movie, television, and music content.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Amazon is hoping to offer a music streaming service as part of Amazon Prime for the the living room dongle. After membership prices went up recently in the UK to include Prime Instant Video (previously known as Lovefilm Instant), Amazon may be trying to offer even more for the user's buck.

GigaOm has claimed the dongle will be pre-loaded with Netflix and Hulu Plus (in the US), as well as Prime Instant Video.

A release date hasn't been shared for the dongle, but it's believed to be released sometime in 2014.

Amazon will have plenty of competition, including not only the Chromecast, but the dongle recently released by Roku.