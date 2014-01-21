  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon reportedly looking at Web TV service that would offer live content

|
  Amazon reportedly looking at Web TV service that would offer live content
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Amazon is considering plans to offer an online TV service that would rival cable and satellite companies, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon is said to be approaching entertainment companies and media conglomerates about licensing their content to feed to customers over the internet, which would be a first for the industry. The company is reportedly in its "early stages" with the project, and it's not clear if it will actually come to market. If so, it would rival other efforts that are reportedly being worked on within Sony and Google.

Read: What is Amazon’s ‘bigger than Kindle’ mystery product?

Its web TV service could even offer live television programmes, rather than just on-demand shows and movies as currently offered on its Prime Instant Video service. 

Amazon has long been rumoured to be building a set-top box, like a Roku player or Apple TV, which a Web TV service could fit into quite nicely. AllThingsD reported that it will be available sometime in 2014, with third-party apps and content from a variety of sources. 

Last week Amazon teased"revolutionary" product that will be "bigger than Kindle" to potential job seekers at the company. It was also said to "deliver digital media" and "disrupt the current marketplace", which sounds prime for efforts in the television space. 

The hard part of launching a web TV service is striking deals with content providers. Intel ran into this issue with its OnCue pay-TV service, which ultimately pushed it to sell the project to Verizon. 

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments