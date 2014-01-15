  1. Home
Amazon working on device that will be ‘bigger than Kindle’, Apple TV rival perhaps?

Amazon is working on a new device that it claims could be "bigger than Kindle". The company hosted a happy hour recruitment tour in Boston at the end of December and in the invitation it revealed that a new product was in the development stage.

What that product will do or what category it will fit into hasn't been revealed, but it will be a device of some kind that will "deliver digital media". Speculation mounts, therefore, that an Amazon rival to Apple TV could be in the offing.

"We are working on a new revolutionary V1 product that will allow us to deliver digital media to our customers in new ways and disrupt the current marketplace," said the invite. "We have teams in various locations partnering on this project. We believe this new product will be even bigger than Kindle!"

amazon working on device that will be ‘bigger than kindle’ apple tv rival perhaps image 2

There has been plenty of talk about an Amazon rival to Apple TV in the past, with access to Amazon Prime Instant video (Lovefilm?) and other third-party apps.

Some sources even suggested that the company originally wanted it to be ready in time for Christmas 2013. And most recent reports claim that it was delayed and will therefore be launched in 2014 instead.

READ: Amazon set-top-box reportedly delayed until 2014

Could this be the device that Amazon believes will be bigger than Kindle? Or could it be the fabled Amazon smartphone? We favour the former.

