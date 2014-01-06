  Amazon Instant Video to offer 4K Ultra HD content from Warner Bros, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox and others

Amazon Instant Video is working with Warner Bros, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox, Discovery and others to offer 4K Ultra HD content.

Amazon announced in December that it wanted to push 4K content, and it even confirmed Amazon Studios would shoot all 2014 original series in 4K Ultra HD. And it didn't stop there: Amazon has now partnered with top Hollywood studios to continue its 4K effort.

Beyond the big shots in Los Angeles, Amazon is also forging relationships with top electronics companies like Samsung. In Amazon's latest press release about offering 4K Ultra HD content, it explained that Samsung is launching its biggest line of Ultra HD TVs and is excited to work Amazon Instant Video.

“There are a number of elements that need to work together to create a true 4K experience for customers—you need great content and compatible devices but you also need a service that can deliver that content to your devices so that it plays beautifully," said Bill Carr, vice-president of digital video at Amazon. "We’re working with consumer electronics leaders and Hollywood studios to make that a reality."

With 4K content via Amazon partners on Amazon-endorsed 4K televisions, Amazon Instant Video subscribers will be able to experience a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels or 8.3 million pixels. That’s four times the number of pixels as standard Full HD.