Amazon's set-top box to launch this holiday season with third-party apps?

Amazon's rumoured set-top box will be available for purchase during the run-up to Christmas.

The Wall Street Journal - citing unnamed people, naturally - reported that Amazon is readying its device so that children and adults alike can wake up on Christmas morning and see a shiny, new video-streaming device with Amazon branding under their trees. This isn't the first time we've heard Amazon is making a set-top box, but now there's an actual timeframe slapped on to all the speculation.

There are even a few interesting details about what the device could feature. My, my - 'tis the season to be adding fuel to the rumour mill. Amazon's set-top box - like any other set-top box - will rival Roku, Apple TV, etc. Yadda, yadda - we've heard this before. However, new information has revealed that the device's platform is what will give the other boxes a run for their money.

Previously assumed to be a vehicle for the Amazon Prime video service, Amazon's set-top box will reportedly have third-party apps and content from a variety of sources. That's right. It will legitimately be like Roku and Apple TV. Amazon has even met with developers about designing streaming media apps and games for the device, which currently goes by the codename Cinnamon. Those developers apparently have a mid-October deadline.

Amazon hasn't confirmed these "leaked" details nor the Cinnamon codename, but it's all still interesting nonetheless. Stay tuned for more official information though, as the holidays are just around the corner.