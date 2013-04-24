  Amazon reportedly working on an Apple TV competitor for your living room

Amazon is hoping to hit the big screen in your living room. The online retail giant is developing a set-top box that will stream video over the Internet, reports Bloomberg, similar to the Apple TV, Roku and Google TV.

Amazon already has a large array of television and video content available on its online services and hopes to push it to customers with the set-top box hardware. The device will reportedly launch this autumn, though Amazon hasn't provided official word on the matter.

The hardware field isn't new territory for Amazon, as it already makes its line of Kindle Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers available to the masses. There's no word on what type of software Amazon's set-top box will run, but it is said to include a Video on Demand store that will feature new films and TV shows from various content partners. Amazon's Instant Video service that comes free with Amazon Prime will also be included, according to Bloomberg.

The Kindle Fire runs a highly skinned version of Android, so perhaps the set-top box will have the same. Bloomberg provided no word on integration of Amazon's Appstore into the set-top box.

Amazon will utilise its Lab126 division to develop the hardware. There's no word on pricing, but given the Kindle Fire's competitive nature, we suspect the set-top box will have the same.

Beyond a set-top box, Amazon is said to be expanding its hardware line with a smartphone in the near future. No specifics have been provided.