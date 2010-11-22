  Lovefilm online catalogue gathers Momentum

Indie film lovers are in for a treat, assuming that they're Lovefilm users as well, as the video rental service has announced a deal with independent distributor Momentum Pictures to beef up its internet movies-on-demand catalogue.

The boost to the digital streaming platform means that Lovefilm streamers will have access to films that haven't been on TV or been available via a subscription service before.

The catalogue includes the screen versions of Stieg Larsson's best selling novels: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Would Buy any Book with a Richard and Judy Approval sticker on it*.

"We successfully launched Lovefilm on the PS3 last week", said Simon Calver, CEO of Lovefilm.

"These new, never-been-seen-before on subscription TV titles will drive growth on that new service in the heart of the living room".

"This deal is another great milestone for Lovefilm’s streaming service, allowing us to further enhance our digital offering with a selection of must-watch titles from one of UK’s leading studios".

The new titles will be exclusive to Lovefilm for a year and includes 30 new films as well as titles from Momentum Pictures’ back catalogue including Dorian Gray, 44 Inch Chest and Brooklyn’s Finest.

*This is not a real title. The final story in the Millennium Trilogy is, in fact, The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest.