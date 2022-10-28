(Pocket-lint) - The first season of HBO's House of the Dragon might have come to a conclusion but don't expect to be settling down to season 2 any time soon.

That's the gist according to HBO's Casey Bloys. And they should know, what with being the company's chief content officer and all. While no hard release date for the second season has been shared beyond the walls of HBO so far, Bloys did go so far as to say that we shouldn't expect it in 2023. "I think sometime in '24" he said when speaking with Vulture.

That means that we'll have to wait a very long time to see what will go down in the second season of House of the Dragon, a show that could have gone one of two different ways. Following the success of Game of Thrones was never going to be easy, and House of the Dragon could have wilted. But it didn't and has turned itself into a blockbuster show in its own right.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Some might argue that House of the Dragon is even better than the show it's the prequel of, but that's an argument for another time.

That long wait might be terrible news for fans of Westeros, but there is at least some good news to be had. Co-showrunner Ryan Condal says that viewers won't have to deal with a recast, like they did in the first season, once that second one finally rolls around. “I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” Condal said. He also confirmed that there won't be any more time jumps, too, adding that “we tell the story in real-time from here forward.”

Writing by Oliver Haslam.