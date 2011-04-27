  Acer's 3D assault continues with the world’s first 27-inch FHD 3D monitor

As well as finding the time to unleash the 3D packing Aspire Z5763 all-in-one PC, Acer has also detailed "the world’s first 27-inch FHD 3D monitor" - the HN274H.

The 27-incher comes packed with some Nvidia 3D specs and is designed for "not only for gamers or video enthusiasts, but also for users who want to enjoy a great entertainment".

It has a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a Full 1080p HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a built-in IR emitter so you can hook it up with a set-top box or Blu-ray player via HDMI - so it's more than just a simple 3D PC display.

The Acer HN274H out in May and it'll cost you £499.