  WD TV Live HD media player launches

Western Digital has announced the launch of the WD TV Live HD media player, a revamp of a previous product this time round with networking capabilities as well as support for Full HD 1080p resolution.



WD says the new drive makes it easy to play HD videos stored on USB and network drives, from PCs and Macs, as well as stream content from websites on big screen HDTVs.



Boasting a "more responsive" interface than the previous WD TV HD media player, the Ethernet- and Wi-Fi-enabled new player comes complete with remote control, boasts internet radio, two USB ports, one HDMI port and SPDIF digital output.



The WD TV Live Media Player is available now on the high street, online, and at www.shopwd.co.uk for £119.99.