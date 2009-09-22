  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

How to make your own 3D glasses

|
1/11  
How to make your own 3D glasses
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

There are an array of 3DTV technologies and you won't be able to make glasses that work with all of them, well not unless you are McGuyver. The easiest and cheapest way to get yourself set up in 3D land, so you can view what the industry calls the "anaglyph method", is to make yourself a set of 3D glasses like you probably remember as a kid.

Using these you'll be able to watch 3D YouTube videos, read comic books, look at 3D images on Flickr and best of all, watch Jaws IV in 3D.

For this you will need:


- A pair of cheap sunglasses
- Some transparent film
- A blue permanent marker
- A red permanent marker
- A pair of scissors
- An adult present

how to make your own 3d glasses image 3


- A pair of cheap sunglasses
- Some transparent film
- A blue permanent marker
- A red permanent marker
- A pair of scissors
- An adult present

Step one


Take the cheap sunglasses, which no doubt make you look like you are an extra from Miami Vice, and pop out the lenses.

how to make your own 3d glasses image 4


Take the cheap sunglasses, which no doubt make you look like you are an extra from Miami Vice, and pop out the lenses.

Step two


Once you've got the lenses out and hopefully haven't cut yourself doing so (we take no responsibility you hear), use the lenses as a template to create a new pair of lenses on the transparent film. For the best effect you could buy coloured transparent film to save you colouring, or you could opt for some clingwrap but then you'll really look like a douchebag.

how to make your own 3d glasses image 5


Once you've got the lenses out and hopefully haven't cut yourself doing so (we take no responsibility you hear), use the lenses as a template to create a new pair of lenses on the transparent film. For the best effect you could buy coloured transparent film to save you colouring, or you could opt for some clingwrap but then you'll really look like a douchebag.

Step three


Once you've got your drawn-out lens shapes colour them in. Doing it now means you can reach the edges without getting permanent marker over your fingers as you can go over the edges. Sharpie or Magic marker are good makes. Make sure you work the pen over the area quickly to avoid streaking and dry marks. The right lens should be Blue, the left lens red.

how to make your own 3d glasses image 7


Once you've got your drawn-out lens shapes colour them in. Doing it now means you can reach the edges without getting permanent marker over your fingers as you can go over the edges. Sharpie or Magic marker are good makes. Make sure you work the pen over the area quickly to avoid streaking and dry marks. The right lens should be Blue, the left lens red.

Step four


Cut out your new lenses. If you aren't comfortable with sharp objects (you know what happened last time) then ask a grown-up.

how to make your own 3d glasses image 11


Cut out your new lenses. If you aren't comfortable with sharp objects (you know what happened last time) then ask a grown-up.

Step five


Place the new lenses into the frames and there you have it. You can now look at anaglyph images.

how to make your own 3d glasses image 9


Place the new lenses into the frames and there you have it. You can now look at anaglyph images.

Alternatives and hints

1. If you can't be bothered to butcher a pair of sunglasses you could always make a pair of glasses from cardboard.

2. If you can't even be bothered with making a pair of glasses grab a CD case, draw a line down the middle. Colour the left half red and the right half blue

3. When you butcher your sunglasses don't throw the lenses away. If you own a DSLR you can combine them with a lens cap to make a filter to create interesting effects for your photography.

4. Failing all of the above you could just buy a pair of 3D glasses. A quick hunt around the Internet should allow you to find them for as little as 20p.

how to make your own 3d glasses image 10

1. If you can't be bothered to butcher a pair of sunglasses you could always make a pair of glasses from cardboard.

2. If you can't even be bothered with making a pair of glasses grab a CD case, draw a line down the middle. Colour the left half red and the right half blue

3. When you butcher your sunglasses don't throw the lenses away. If you own a DSLR you can combine them with a lens cap to make a filter to create interesting effects for your photography.

4. Failing all of the above you could just buy a pair of 3D glasses. A quick hunt around the Internet should allow you to find them for as little as 20p.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments