PCTV picoStick brings small screen to PCs

PCTV picoStick brings small screen to PCs
Who said size doesn't matter? No one told PCTV Systems, part of Hauppauge Digital, who are launching this tiny picoStick Freeview tuner.

The tiny USB DVB-T receiver simply has a USB connection on one end and a connection either for an aerial, a screw-in mini antenna, or via the adaptor shown, a conventional roof aerial at the other.

Accompanying software will handle Teletext and EPG functions, as well as allowing pause or time shift functions and recording in MPEG1, 2, or DivX formats.

Details are thin on the ground from the company itself, but it is already available online for £44.99 from Play.com.

