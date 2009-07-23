Navigon 8410 navigator announced
Navigon has announced the Navigon 8410, describing it as "the most sleek and technologically innovative new addition to the Navigon series".
The 8140 offers a "state of the art", flat, mineral glass 5-inch screen that includes a touch-sensitive display ("that responds to the slightest touch") surrounded by a brushed steel finish.
As far as functions go, the Navigon 8410 features Navigon's new "Voice Interaction Pro" that means more functions can be voice-controlled than with the previous models. The 8410 is said to recognise colloquial speech and boasts the ability to retrieve contact names from a saved list.
Other specs and features include Panorama, Landmark and City View, POIs, Lane Assistant Pro, Bluetooth hands-free abilities and a media player for video, music and images.
On the media side of things, as with recent launches from Mio/Navman, the 8410 can be equipped with a digital TV module for DVB-T reception to use the device as a mobile TV.
The new Navigon 8410 will be available from the Navigon website and Halfords stores across the country in September, priced at a not inconsiderable £400.
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments