Coronation Street becomes fictional first on Street View

Coronation Street will "make history" as the first fictional location to feature on Google Street View.

A Google car, complete with the roof-mounted camera, has driven down the famous cobbles of Coronation Street to capture the real-life set in 360-degrees.

When live, fans of the soap will be able to explore the street virtually on Google Street View and take in the landmarks such as the Rovers Return and The Kabin paper shop.

A Google spokesperson added: "This is the first ever TV soap to be photographed for Street View and we're thrilled that soon fans up and down the country will be able to imagine themselves heading down the street to enjoy a pint in The Rovers".

