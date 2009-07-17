  Teletext to close

The days of watching Teletext in the early hours of the morning or by pressing a dedicated button on your remote control are over it seems following the announcement from the services owner that it is shutting the news, entertainment and sports service down.

Transmission will end in January 2010, rather than 2012 as previously envisaged says the Daily Mail Group who owns the service.

In addition, Teletext will halt a number of its digital television services from the same date ending the forerunner to the Internet's future.

The service, which has been out manoeuvred by interactive "Red" button services on the BBC and ITV and of course the Internet, will however live on in the guise of a travel service on Freeview.

Fans of Mode 7 and the lurid magenta and cyan will be able to tune in to channel 101 to get the latest travel deals.

"As anticipated, the continued fragmentation of television audiences and the growth in the use of the internet has resulted in a significant reduction in the audience and volume of commercial activity generated by the television services", the company said, in a blaming statement for the poor performance of the service in recent years.